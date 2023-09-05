X22 REPORT Ep 3155b - This Is A Movement That Can Not Be Stopped, Military Law Vs Criminal Law, Eye For An Eye

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3155b - Sept. 4, 2023
This Is A Movement That Can Not Be Stopped, Military Law Vs Criminal Law, Eye For An Eye
The [DS]/fake news admit there is a movement that is happening and they cannot figure out why the people are following Trump. These people never understood the people of this country and this is why they don't understand. The people are going to begin to learn the treasonous crimes the [DS] has committed against the people of this country and the people around the world. Military vs criminal law, reconcile. Trump once said he believes in an eye for an eye and he about to get it. Panic in DC
