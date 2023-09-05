BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
X22 REPORT Ep 3155b - This Is A Movement That Can Not Be Stopped, Military Law Vs Criminal Law, Eye For An Eye
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
111 views • 09/05/2023

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News  Ep 3155b - Sept. 4, 2023

This Is A Movement That Can Not Be Stopped, Military Law Vs Criminal Law, Eye For An Eye


The [DS]/fake news admit there is a movement that is happening and they cannot figure out why the people are following Trump. These people never understood the people of this country and this is why they don't understand. The people are going to begin to learn the treasonous crimes the [DS] has committed against the people of this country and the people around the world. Military vs criminal law, reconcile. Trump once said he believes in an eye for an eye and he about to get it. Panic in DC

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.

💻VirtualShield: Your Peace of Mind in Today's Digital Age. 💻

Free for 30 days! https://virtualshield.com/x22
Get Up To 60% OFF By Clicking The Link Above ^ 



Keywords
donald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportdsbiden regimecriminal syndicatecensorship industrial complex
