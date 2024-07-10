Signs from Above: Unveiling the Final Days and Deceptions

Join our newsletter: https://sjwellfire.com

The episode 353 of the Final Days Report from SJWellfire, titled "Signs Above," discusses various unusual and unexplained phenomena, tying them into biblical prophecy and presenting a Christian perspective on these events. Here's a summary of the main points covered in the episode:

Strange Sightings and Videos: The host shares several videos of unexplained sightings in the sky, suggesting that these could be signs of something significant. There are links these phenomena to scriptural references, emphasizing the need to be vigilant and discerning.

NASA and Moon Landing Doubts: The episode questions the authenticity of the moon landing, referencing claims by Bart Sibrel and highlighting inconsistencies and lost technology related to the Apollo missions.

Alien Megastructures: A recent study on potential alien megastructures, known as Dyson Spheres, is discussed. VCAST suggests that these findings could be part of a broader agenda to prepare the public for the appearance of something significant in the skies.

Biblical Prophecy: VCAST cites several Bible verses, such as 2 Thessalonians 2:3 and Luke 21:11, to argue that current events align with biblical prophecies about the end times. He emphasizes the importance of not being deceived by these signs and staying grounded in faith.

Deception and Occult Practices: The episode warns against engaging in occult practices, such as using tarot cards, Ouija boards, or seeking supernatural knowledge outside of God. It is suggested that these practices can open doors to demonic influences.

Testimonies and Spiritual Warfare: I share personal experiences and testimonies about encounters with demonic forces, highlighting the power of prayer and the importance of binding demonic influences through faith in Jesus Christ.

Dreams and Revelations: I recount a dream in which he saw a large, black, shiny orb / thing circling the sun, accompanied by other orbs or so called planets. interprets this dream as a warning about future earthquakes and other cataclysmic events, referencing biblical passages that describe such phenomena.

End Times Signs: Various unusual events, such as strange lights in the sky and unexplained phenomena, are presented as signs of the end times. Be encouraged and be prepared and not to be fooled by deceptive appearances.