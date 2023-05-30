The Whole Thing Is A Strawman

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It’s All B.S. It Has Always Been B.S.
* The left will never apologize or dial it back.
* Commies can never show weakness because the whole thing is astroturf.
* Nobody actually supports communist/socialist principles.
* Their entire movement is based on the false premise that they have popular support.
* They have none of it — but they don’t care.
* Masks and shots have one thing in common: body sovereignty.
* When the libs can get you to accept the fact that they own your body and you don’t, everything else is done.
* This is about power.
* Small victories matter.
* We are the majority fighting the minority.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 30 May 2023
https://rumble.com/v2qy64d-the-shocking-vaccine-study-that-obliterates-the-covid-narrative-ep.-2020-05.html