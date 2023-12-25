What Are They Hiding From Us? Climate Disasters In The History Of The Earth | Full Documentary

What do we know about cosmic cycles in the history of the Earth? How are the oldest megalithic buildings connected with the cosmic cycles of climate change? What is happening on the planet during this period and what did the ancients warn us about? During what cycle we live and what scientists say about it. We all, as Humanity, face a choice. The cycle of 12,000 years and Humanity's choice of the creative way of development. The Times of Crossroads, what is it? Watch it in this documentary. In ancient times, people knew about the cyclical nature of climate change that occurs every 12 thousand years. How was this reflected in the ancient traditions of the peoples of the world? How widely do the circles from the Flood diverge in mythological memory? More than 500 legends of different peoples of the world. Legends and myth of the Chevong tribe, ancient Greece, ancient Egypt, China, Hopi Indians, Maya, Buddhists, aborigines of Sarawak and Sabah, Dakota Indians, Inhabitants of Tierra del Fuego, Viracoche Indians, South America - a global catastrophe that almost completely destroyed humanity. ❓ How did traces of marine sediments appear in the Andes at an altitude of 4200 meters? The mystery of the ruins of Tiwanaku. ❓ What do the Vedas say about cycles? Four cycles of time: Satya-yuga, Treta-yuga, Dvapara-yuga, Kali Yuga.







Archaeological finds as confirmation of cycles. The scale of change - the planet changes its appearance, flooding some continents and raising others. Calendars of the peoples of the world. From what events does the chronology originate? The coincidence of the starting points of different calendar systems. The ancient Egyptian, Ancient Assyrian, Ancient Indian calendar and the ancient Mayan calendar - what is the starting point for the beginning of the calendars of all peoples? Flooding of a large island or archipelago in the North Atlantic - geological traces. The myth of the "world flood", Atlantis. How quickly did it all happen? An American scientist, known as the author of the theory of the catastrophic poles shift of the Earth, Charles Hapgood, about the ice age. The displacement of the poles. How many thousands of kilometers has the continent of Antarctica moved? Research by journalist and writer Graham Hancock. Evidence of the excursion of the magnetic poles. What is the danger of this phenomenon? What do scientists say about Cyclicity?

Knowing the past, we can change the future!

What can each person do today, understanding the increase in climate disasters in the era of Cyclical Climate change? Friendship, love, and the unification of people will help to survive this period, the period of Global Climate Change. Together people can do everything!

The need to unite all people in the world as soon as possible to build a Creative Society!

Let's bring peace back to Earth, a world that everyone would like to live in!





