WHO IS GOD THE FATHER? Part 4: The Will of the Father

Most Christians don’t understand the relationship between Jesus and God the Father. Jesus was God and man at the same time. He did not come to earth as a “free agent,” but as a representative for God the Father and limited Himself in a human body. If you think about it, Jesus could never have been tempted by the Devil if He had been fully God.

Instead, we find that He limited His power, glory and knowledge and that is why the apostle John in Revelation chapter one did not recognize the glorified Jesus in heaven. Jesus repeatedly stated that He only did the things on earth that He had seen God the Father do.

At the same time, He bore witness of the Father and stated that they were one. As a result, Jesus had a constant running battle with the Jewish leadership. He could have avoided confrontation, but Jesus made the choice to reveal His working relationship with the Father, which has become a blessing to Christians throughout the ages.

The Son of God submitted Himself to the Father and the followers of Jesus should do likewise, which deepens our relationship with God the Father.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2014/RLJ-1464.pdf

RLJ-1464 -- OCTOBER 5, 2014

