Seize Obama's passport - who's saying 'gotta get out' - NatSec ex-advisor General Flynn, with Bannon
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
0
185 views • 2 months ago

Seize passport of Obama who's saying 'gotta get out' — NatSec ex-advisor General Flynn

'Vindicated when Obama escorted to jail' for 'biggest crime in US history'.

Flynn publicly called on the Department of Justice to confiscate Obama's passport, suggesting Obama and associates might flee if prosecuted for alleged involvement in the "Trump-Russia collusion narrative.". He characterized this as a "coup" against the Trump administration and referenced declassified documents which he claimed show Obama knew the narrative was false and was involved in politicizing intelligence.

I don't follow or trust either one of these guys, but posting anyway for others and agree would like Obama escorted to jail for all the shit that he did. Cynthia

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
