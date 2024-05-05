BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ghoulish Medical Establishment Guilty of Genocide for Profit
Thomas Smith
Thomas Smith
187 followers
188 views • 12 months ago

The People's Voice examines the role of the Medical Establishment in murdering so-called 'COVID' patients in the hospital for the profit that would ensue from each 'COVID' death.

"Big Pharma and the medical industry are desperately scrambling to cover up the full extent of the human tragedy caused by the COVID mRNA 'vaccines'... The mainstream media is complicit in covering up the extent of the carnage...The mainstream media took the Big Pharma dollar, lied to their audience, and make no mistake, they have the blood of millions on their hands... Big Pharma and the 'elites' must be held accountable for these crimes..."

The Transhumanist Transformation of Humanity
https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/03-2024

Keywords
genocidemass murderglobal elitemedical murderremdesivircovid vaxhospital killing fields
