BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

God is fabulous. I didn’t go to jail today
VaccinePolice
VaccinePolice
258 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
54 views • 02/13/2023

God is fabulous. I didn't go to jail today.

The Judge did not care about my 3 notices to offer remedy. Billy filed a motion to dismiss, and she  refused. Billy asked her to write an order of why she didn't dismiss, and we will be appealing it Alabama state Supreme Court.

Please call Judge Kandice Pickett and tell her to drop this ridiculous case with prejudice. If you think this is unconstitutional and illegal, and unlawful. 

The number to call is

Phone: (205) 325-5349

Phone: (205) 325-4867

Fax: (205) 521-5599

Contact Jefferson County district attorney 

Danny Carr 

[email protected]

Main number 2053255252

Fax number 2053255266

Jay logginis chief of police mountain brook AL 

2058023855

[email protected] 

Sheriff Mark Levie Pettway

205-325-5700

[email protected]

This is unconstitutional. 

This is a waste of taxpayers' money.

This is illegal and unlawful.

Www.vaccine-police.com 

Make men men again www.Keys2life.shop

Register to watch Absolutehealingseries.com/vp

For free

Keywords
freedomtruthcourtrights
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy