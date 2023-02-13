God is fabulous. I didn't go to jail today.

The Judge did not care about my 3 notices to offer remedy. Billy filed a motion to dismiss, and she refused. Billy asked her to write an order of why she didn't dismiss, and we will be appealing it Alabama state Supreme Court.

Please call Judge Kandice Pickett and tell her to drop this ridiculous case with prejudice. If you think this is unconstitutional and illegal, and unlawful.

The number to call is

Phone: (205) 325-5349

Phone: (205) 325-4867

Fax: (205) 521-5599

Contact Jefferson County district attorney

Danny Carr

[email protected]

Main number 2053255252

Fax number 2053255266

Jay logginis chief of police mountain brook AL

2058023855

[email protected]

Sheriff Mark Levie Pettway

205-325-5700

[email protected]

This is unconstitutional.

This is a waste of taxpayers' money.

This is illegal and unlawful.

Www.vaccine-police.com

Make men men again www.Keys2life.shop

Register to watch Absolutehealingseries.com/vp

For free