SURVEILLANCE CAPTURES DEADLY ARMED ROBBERY 💀 AT NORTH MIAMI BEACH SMOKE SHOP
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
171 views • 10 months ago

Police are looking for a shooter after a smoke shop robbery in North Miami Beach led to the senseless death of a store employee.


The armed robbery happened June 11 at Miami Cloudz Smoke Shop on Northeast 163rd Street and near 20th Avenue.


Surveillance video shows four men at the shop's counter when one man pulls out a gun, points it at 35-year-old Salem Albakri, and orders him not to move.


NBC 6 on Instagram: @NBC6 | www.instagram.com/nbc6

NBC 6 on Facebook: www.facebook.com/nbc6southflorida

NBC 6 on TikTok: @NBCsouthflorida | www.tiktok.com/@nbcsouthflorida


Get breaking news, First Alert weather updates, plus live cameras from NBC 6 South Florida. NBC 6/WTVJ was Florida’s first television station and has been covering news in South Florida for over 70 years.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8wR3oxa3vx0

kalergi planrobberymulti pronged attackmiami cloudz smoke shop
