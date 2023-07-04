Sound of Freedom - 4th July 2023 - Claim Your Free Ticket - End Child Trafficking

An estimated 2 million children are trafficked every year, and we can help them. Sound of Freedom is based on a true story about real-life heroes saving kids from the dark world of child trafficking. We know this is heartbreaking and it hurts to look at, but the first step in helping these children is hearing their story. Not enough people know this problem exists…and even fewer people are willing to do anything about it.



Our goal is to inspire 2 million people to attend the film’s opening weekend to represent the 2 million trafficked children around the world. To spread the word, Angel Studos setup a Pay it Forward program where you can pay for someone else’s ticket who might not otherwise see it. If the ticket price is stopping you from attending, claim your free ticket at ANGEL.COM/FREEDOM



Sound of Freedom opens the week of July 4th. Every parent, every adult and every teenager in America, should be there to see it. If millions of us come together today to see this film, we could propel the movement to help save millions of children around the world, and you can send the message, that God’s children are no longer for sale.



Sound of Freedom, based on a true story is about a Federal Agent named Tim Ballard (portrayed by Jim Caviezel) who embarks on a dangerous mission to save children from ruthless child traffickers.



