Welcome To Proverbs Club.Demand Collateral From The Pledge Of An Outsider.
Proverbs 27:13 (NIV).
13) Take the garment of one who puts up security for a stranger;
hold it in pledge if it is done for an outsider.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
When an outsider pledges for your debtor,
obtain collateral first before agreement.
This protects you from financial loss.
