How to cope with the Spiritual War when others are suffering & many dying?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Patriot brings an authentic yet researched perspective to the events taking place in America and around the world today
𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 Patriot:
Telegram: https://t.me/patriotunderground2021
Rumble: https://rumble.com/patriotunderground
Support Patriot and Shop at: https://www.patriotunderground.shop/
𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐞:
Website: https://lifeafteraddictionandindictment.com
Facebook: https://facebook.com/stevecloward1
Instagram: https://instagram.com/swcloward
Linkedin: https://linkedin.com/in/stevecloward
𝐒𝐇𝐎𝐖 𝐒𝐏𝐎𝐍𝐒𝐎𝐑𝐒
Jorns and Associates - https://www.maxerccreditrefund.com/
Take advantage of the employee retention credit while it's still available. If your business has been affected by the pandemic Jorns will get you qualified.
𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 $𝟐𝟔,𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐞𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 & 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏
What is the Employee Retention Credit?
The Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERC) is a refundable tax credit designed to reward business owners for retaining employees throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The Employee Retention Credit is available for businesses with up to 500 employees. It was signed into law on March 27, 2020, as part of the CARES Act. Jorns & Associates was one of the very first CPA firms to go all in to become experts on ERC to maximize the refund for every client.
Go to https://www.maxerccreditrefund.com/ now to see how much you can qualify for.
BackBone - The Easy To Use All In One Platform For Course Creators
Say goodbye to intimidating eLearning software!
We Help Course Creators Thrive With Our All-In-One Easy To Use Sales & Marketing Platform.
Whether you're experienced or just starting out, our easy-to-use platform makes it simple to create, promote, and sell your online course(s)
https://www.backbonelms.io