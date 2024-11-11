BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NOW! A luminous projectile seen in Iranian sky raises great speculation
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
401 views • 6 months ago

Footage shows the luminous projectile flying at high speed in the Iranian sky early Monday morning on November 11. In many video that circulated some time ago recorded by local residents, an unidentified luminous object was mysteriously seen in the sky of several cities, in the capital Tehran, the cities of Karaj, and Rasht. According to eyewitness reports, the projectile was likely heading from the central region towards the northwest of Iran. However, it was reported that the strange object was also seen in Baku, Azerbaijan. This has raised great speculation considering, that Iran is preparing for the operation of the True Promise 3, Tehran's harsh response to Israeli recent attacks on Iranian territory.

It is likely a meteorite, but if zoom in on the image, the object looks like a rocket or missile. Some social media users speculated that it could be a test of an Iranian ballistic missile, and that it could be launched from central Iran towards the Caspian Sea. "Most likely Iran is testing their new ballistic missile," they wrote. However, so far there has been no official confirmation about the object, whose identity is still unknown, or about Iran's ballistic missile, which would surprise the enemy if launched.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

