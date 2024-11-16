BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Sports Basketball Feat. Michigan State vs. #1 Kansas Game Highlights
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
39 followers
12 views • 6 months ago

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube.

Featured course:

The 3 Out 2 In Kansas Offensive Playbook

by Coach Vann.

https://tinyurl.com/3in2Out

If you are a coach that has a dominant post player and needs to find some new ways to get them more touches in the post while also making it difficult for the defense to help and double team them, then this is your book! The 3 Out 2 In Kansas offense is a High/Low offense that provides great spacing, which makes it extremely difficult for the defense to defend against, but it’s not just for your post players. We also teach you the shot, dump, and reverse technique that will then also lead to some easy scoring opportunities for your perimeter players.

Get it here - https://tinyurl.com/3in2Out


Video credit:

Michigan State vs. #1 Kansas Game Highlights | 2024-25 Big 12 Men's Basketball.

The official Big 12 app is a must-have for fans headed to campus or following their favorite teams from afar. With exclusive video, and all the scores and stats surrounding the game, the Big 12 app covers it all!

https://apple.co/3CxL8ou

https://amzn.to/48S9A02


The Coolest Sports, Talk, Music, and Fun.

US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday

Keywords
footballrocksportsbasketballbaseballussportsnetworkussportsradio
