⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - (8 May 2023)

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(8 May 2023)

Part I

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

In Kupyansk direction, aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces have engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Novoselovskoye, Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Sinkova (Kharkov region).

In addition, Russian troops disrupted actions of two Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups near Sinkovka and Berestovoye (Kharkov region).

Up to 55 Ukrainian troops, three tanks, five armoured fighting vehicles, seven motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer have been destroyed during the day in this direction.

In Krasny Liman direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces have hit units of the enemy close to Chervonaya Dibrova, (Lugansk People's Republic), Terny, Torskoye, and Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy has suffered losses of over 70 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, and two D-20 howitzers in this direction in the past 24 hours.

In Donetsk direction, assault detachments continued their offensive in the west part of the city of Artyomovsk (Donetsk People's Republic). The Airborne Troops supported them and paralysed AFU units on the flanks.

Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Yug Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Krasnoye, Bogdanovka, Stupochki, and Chasov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic). Aircraft made 5 sorties in the area, and Missile Troops and Artillery completed 69 firing missions in support of the troops.

The enemy has suffered losses of over 380 Ukrainian troops and mercenaries, one tank, four armoured fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, and two D-20 and D-30 howitzers in the past 24 hours.

Moreover, two ammunition depots of the 54th Mechanised Brigade and 80th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been hit close to Verkhekamenskoye and Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

Part II

In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, air strikes and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces have engaged the AFU units in the areas of Ugeldar, Shevchenko, Vremevka (Donetsk People's Republic), Malinovka, Marfopol, Belogorye, and Novodanilovka (Zaporozhye region).

Up to 70 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, two pick-up trucks, and one D-20 howitzer has been neutralised in these directions during the day.

Moreover, two ammunition depots of the 72nd Mechanised Brigade and 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been hit close to Vodyanoye and Kirovo (Zaporozhye region).

In Kherson direction, Russian troops have neutralised over 50 Ukrainian troops, seven motor vehicles, and one Msta-B howitzer during the day.

Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 96 AFU artillery units, manpower, and hardware in 107 areas during the day.

A depot with weapons and military hardware of an AFU group has been hit near Balakleya (Kharkov region).

Moreover, 15 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down close to Novovodyanoye, Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic), Kirillovka, Petrovskoye, Egorovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Vasiliyevka (Zaporozhye region), and Peschanovka (Kherson region).

In total, 418 airplanes and 230 helicopters, 4,042 unmanned aerial vehicles, 421 air defence missile systems, 9,033 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,096 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,764 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 10,059 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.