NEW ANGLE FROM THE TRUMP SHOOTING EVENT 🎬 SAM HYDE, CHARLS CARROLL AND NICK ROCHEFORT

⁣Sam Hyde, Charls Carroll & Nick Rochefort Talk About The Video Showing A New Angle From The Trump Shooting, Wrapping Extreme Peace (WP2) & New Games

On The Perfect Guy Life (or "PGL") Podcast – Episode #121





➡ Watch Extreme Peace Here: https://www.mde.tv/series/extreme-peace ⬅

▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

FULL EPISODES AND MORE: http://MDE.TV

CLIPS FROM:

PGL or Perfect Guy Life Podcast

Episode 121

with

Sam Hyde,

Nick Rochefort,

Charls Carroll

▬ Follow Our Socials ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

TW - Sam: https://twitter.com/wigger

TW - Nick: https://twitter.com/thugthief

TW - Charls: https://twitter.com/goodcharls

IG - Sam: https://www.instagram.com/snl/

IG - Nick: https://www.instagram.com/nickrochefort/

IG - Charls: https://www.instagram.com/charlscarroll

MERCH:

CHARLS CAMEO: https://cameo.com/charls

NICKS MERCH - Chamonix House: https://www.chamonixhouse.com/

▬ Gumroad ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





WHAT YOU GET:

A gumroad subscription on MDE.TV includes the following content: HydeW*rs , Happy World Daddy , Theatre of the Aire , Ecstasy of Car , Kickstarter TV 2 , THE GREAT W*R , Perfect Guy Life - Podcast with guests such as: Nick Rochefort , Weckingball , Frank Hassle , Joeyy , BicFlame , JetNeptune and more. + Exclusive Community Posts you can't get on twitter or instagram containing top secret financial, investment and crypto TIP AND TRICKS among other things.





▬ Misc ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

(AI Generated Video Descriptions)

If you're a fan of comedy, then this episode is definitely worth watching. It's existential, it's dark and it's full of insights into the state of the world today. Don't miss it!





If you're feeling down about the world we're living in, then this is the video for you. This Is Why Everything Sucks Now is a hilarious and eye-opening talk about the Refinement Culture, and the damage it's doing to our society. Sam Hyde, Nick Rochefort, and Charls Carroll are some of the most influential comedians in history, and they have some serious thoughts on the state of the world. Don't miss this rare opportunity to hear their opinions!

Kentucky Ballistics, Brandon Herrera, Donut Operator, Demolition Ranch, Paul Harrell, Forgotten Weapons, Hickok45, Garand Thumb, Colin Noir, Range Day

Stream Highlight Sam Hyde LIVE

#samhyde #mde #worldpeace #twitch #hasanabi #h3h3





▬▬ OTHER VIDS TO WATCH: ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

London Is Officially a Third World City Now... Sam Hyde, Colum Tyrrell https://youtu.be/mZ4aGl96nZ0

The Problem With ??? YOUTUBERS And ??? Guys... https://youtu.be/BFgY8yzdqVM

The Problem With MILITARY Guys - Sam Hyde GOES OFF On Podcast "Operators" https://youtu.be/RzrjBZiw4Kk

Sam Hyde & Adam Friedland Talk: TV Show, Nick Mullen, Stand Up & More - Sam & Nicks PGL Podcast https://youtu.be/5M8KVaGuGpw

I Made Shane Gillis *****'s - Sam Hyde & Nick Rochefort [PGL Podcast] https://youtu.be/Fpd6fqs_iDQ

How to start a MILLION DOLLAR BUSINESS TODAY (LLC) - Sam Hyde https://youtube.com/shorts/1bc4wi387kQ

SAM HYDE vs CARS: Every Single Time Sam KilIed A Car EVER. https://youtu.be/31csVVqWzSM

Sam Hyde & Nick Watch INSANE TikToks https://youtu.be/Gvkd4tZHVu4

Erick Hayden Talks WORLD PEACE with Sam & Nick. https://youtu.be/1LCFg3NVLL8

Sam Hyde & Nick Watch INSANE TikToks https://youtu.be/Gvkd4tZHVu4

I Deep Fried My $5000 Funko Collection! https://youtu.be/R3f9dvQnOI4

Clips That Got Sam Hyde BANNED from Twitch https://youtu.be/_rj5Mj2-2AU

Sam Hyde & Nick Watch SCUFFED TikToks https://youtu.be/oNGCFBuhEsg

Sam Hyde & Nick Watch CURSED TikToks & Memes https://youtu.be/v1i-93UsLLM

Sam Hyde & Nick Watch UNHINGED TikToks https://youtu.be/wAEscAlS1rIP

LEAKED: The FULL KSI Gaslighting Document! - Sam Hyde & Nick Rochefort https://youtu.be/iyjZ9WdiA2U

Sam Hyde and Nick GO OFF on INSANE House Listings https://youtu.be/F6g3zAXtpSo

What Sam Hyde WANTED To Say Post-Fight https://youtu.be/mdaHARcB_Ck

Sam Hyde Calls iDubbbz https://youtube.com/shorts/O-s3ZWyphDc

Sam Hyde Calls Out Hasan Piker After His Fight Victory https://youtube.com/shorts/p1vsNu05-v8

Sam Hyde - Wine Party https://youtu.be/fDq_8y_drE8

Sam Hyde - BLM, Protests & White Women [HW_e050] https://youtu.be/P6mdWmP-v58

NICK! YOU WHIPPED MY WIFE! [Sam Hyde/MDE - Sketch Cut] https://youtu.be/Luj77ArIqOY





[DISCLAIMER] ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

All comments made in this video are purely satirical and for comedic/entertainment purposes only. This is a comedy video. Do not take anything said in the video seriously. All people seen in this video are paid actors, this video was filmed on a film set with professionals. Comments made by actors are not to be confused with the real opinions of the actors. This is a staged comedic performance.

⁣

Source: https://youtu.be/xxGJQoXIeUs