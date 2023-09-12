[Apr 5, 2017] TFR - 99 - Revolutionary Radio with Matt Procella: ODD Flat Earth Reality

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My guest on this broadcast was Matt Procella the founder of ODD TV and the ODD Reality YouTube channel. We had some interesting dialogue about MK-Ultra, flat Earth, “black goo” and more. Hope you enjoy it.
website: https://www.youtube.com/@Truthavision
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
https://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy