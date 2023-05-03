Jeffrey Epstein: Was he an intelligence agency asset who precured blackmail victims?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kim Iversen:
"Why would Chomsky believe that Jeffrey Epstein would be able to connect him with powerful players to have a potentially fruitful and productive discussion about Israel and Palestine?
What does a financial advisor for Victoria's Secret, Les Wexner, have to do with Israel and Palestine unless Jeffrey Epstein was what we all suspect: An agent of one of these intelligence agencies and precuring blackmail."
https://truthsocial.com/@PepeLivesMatter/110300602856451442