Laurence Easeman: These Aren't the Droids You're Looking For

Laurence Easeman discusses red pills, black pills, sovereignty, and solutions to navigate the dystopian hellscape we find ourselves in. He believes all roads lead to the banks, the moneyed powers are running the show. We discuss debanking, social credit, and the algorithm ghetto. What we're seeing in France could be a smokescreen to bring in further totalitarian control. We also talk Ukraine, BRICS, multipolarity, and woke transgenderism. We discuss solutions and how exercising personal sovereignty is key.
Websites
Laurence Easeman https://www.laurenceeaseman.com
Twitter https://twitter.com/Easeman_EWO
About Laurence Easeman
Laurence Easeman is a podcaster, filmmaker and freedom coach. He is the host of EyesWideOpen on YouTube, and founder of the Sovereign Mindset coaching programme.
