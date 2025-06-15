Iran’s Hypersonic Missiles Pound Israel as Tel Aviv Burns, Netanyahu Begs US for War - Danny Haiphong, June 15th

I am sharing this video, 'Iran’s Hypersonic Missiles POUND Israel as Tel Aviv Burns, Netanyahu Begs US for War' - by Danny Haiphong, with his description. Video was posted on YT about 8 hours ago as this uploads, today June 15, 2025.



Israel came under heavy fire overnight as Iranian ballistic missiles rained over Tel Aviv and key Israeli cities. Danny Haiphong explains the immense historic significance of these strikes as Israel moves toward full desperation mode, begging the US to enter the war in full.