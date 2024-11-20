BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🌙 Progesterone & Sleep: What You Need To Know 🛌 💤✨
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
187 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • 6 months ago

🤔 Did you know that progesterone—a hormone essential for calming the brain and supporting restful sleep—can start to decline in your 30s? 🌸


🤝👩 Let’s explore with Dr. Liz Lyster, a Midlife Health Expert committed to helping women embrace their health and happiness with holistic wellness.


🎶 https://tinyurl.com/2yjfb5h3


🚨 When women experience sleep disruptions, they’re often prescribed quick fixes like sleeping pills 💊 or antidepressants, rather than addressing hormonal changes.


💡 As menopause approaches, these shifts intensify with progesterone and estrogen levels dropping significantly.


🌟 Take control of your health—understanding hormonal changes is the first step to better sleep and well-being! 💕 🌼


👉 Let’s talk about it! Awareness is the first step to feeling like you again. 💕


🎤Learn more about Progesterone & Sleep connection by clicking the link in our bio or description above.👆📎

Keywords
hormone healthprogesteronemenopause awareness
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy