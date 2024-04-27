© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Source:
https://www.tiktok.com/@1948nakba.p/video/7355064282809142560
Sharmine Narwani
She is a writer and analyst of West Asian geopolitics, and a columnist at The Cradle
Why Hasn't ISIS Attacked Israel?
The second theory is that Israel and more specfically, the Mossad, created ISIS. The claim is that proof exists that Israeli intelligence agents encouraged Iraqi officers - after they were captured by the Americans following the fall of Saddam Hussein - to create a revenge organization. That is the reason, according to the conspiracy theory, that ISIS is making sure to spread and attack targets at the behest of the Israelis – and making Israel an ally.
Source: The Cradle
07, April 2024