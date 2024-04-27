BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Hasn't ISIS Attacked Israel?
Vigilent Citizen
50 views • 12 months ago

Source:

https://www.tiktok.com/@1948nakba.p/video/7355064282809142560

Sharmine Narwani

She is a writer and analyst of West Asian geopolitics, and a columnist at The Cradle

Why Hasn't ISIS Attacked Israel?

The second theory is that Israel and more specfically, the Mossad, created ISIS. The claim is that proof exists that Israeli intelligence agents encouraged Iraqi officers - after they were captured by the Americans following the fall of Saddam Hussein - to create a revenge organization. That is the reason, according to the conspiracy theory, that ISIS is making sure to spread and attack targets at the behest of the Israelis – and making Israel an ally.

Source: The Cradle

07, April 2024


Keywords
ciaisraelzionistisisterroristsmosadsatanistsharmine narwani
