Pentagon is $10Billion overdrawn, but sends $300 Million Aid to “Keep Ukraine’s Guns Firing”
20 views • 03/13/2024

The Pentagon will rush about $300 million in weapons to Ukraine after finding some cost savings in its contracts. It's the Pentagon's first announced security package for Ukraine since December, when it admitted it was out of funds.

The move comes as Ukraine is running dangerously low on munitions and efforts to get fresh funds for weapons have stalled in the US Congress. US officials have recently publicly acknowledged they aren’t just out of money to buy weapons, they are $10 billion overdrawn. The funds have allowed the Pentagon to pull existing weapons from its reserve inventories to send to Ukraine.

#russia #ukraine #himars #atacms #biden #putin #russiaukrainewar #worldnews

warpentagonukrainezelenskyus aiddeep state stronghold
