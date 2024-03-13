Pentagon is $10Billion overdrawn, but sends $300 Million Aid to “Keep Ukraine’s Guns Firing”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Pentagon will rush about $300 million in weapons to Ukraine after finding some cost savings in its contracts. It's the Pentagon's first announced security package for Ukraine since December, when it admitted it was out of funds.
The move comes as Ukraine is running dangerously low on munitions and efforts to get fresh funds for weapons have stalled in the US Congress. US officials have recently publicly acknowledged they aren’t just out of money to buy weapons, they are $10 billion overdrawn. The funds have allowed the Pentagon to pull existing weapons from its reserve inventories to send to Ukraine.
#russia #ukraine #himars #atacms #biden #putin #russiaukrainewar #worldnews