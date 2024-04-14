The Epistle to the Hebrews Part 10: The End of the Levitical Priesthood

Early Jewish believers struggled to reconcile their new faith in Christ with the old traditions. They had been convinced by the Holy Spirit that Jesus was the Messiah but had a hard time believing He was the Son of God.

They were shocked when Paul told them that the Levitical priesthood had come to an end and had been replaced by an eternal priesthood with Jesus as the high priest. This was distressing because they had faithfully attended synagogue and participated in the sacrifices and celebrations at the temple in Jerusalem; life as they knew it had been radically changed.

The people of Israel received the law under the Levitical priesthood, and if the law were perfect, what need was there for a new priesthood? But if the law changed, it would also necessitate a change in the priesthood as well. This is what happened with the Second Covenant where God reconciled mankind to Himself by Jesus' death on the cross.

