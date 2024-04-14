BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Epistle to the Hebrews Part 10: The End of the Levitical Priesthood
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
114 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 04/14/2024

Early Jewish believers struggled to reconcile their new faith in Christ with the old traditions. They had been convinced by the Holy Spirit that Jesus was the Messiah but had a hard time believing He was the Son of God.

They were shocked when Paul told them that the Levitical priesthood had come to an end and had been replaced by an eternal priesthood with Jesus as the high priest. This was distressing because they had faithfully attended synagogue and participated in the sacrifices and celebrations at the temple in Jerusalem; life as they knew it had been radically changed.

The people of Israel received the law under the Levitical priesthood, and if the law were perfect, what need was there for a new priesthood? But if the law changed, it would also necessitate a change in the priesthood as well. This is what happened with the Second Covenant where God reconciled mankind to Himself by Jesus' death on the cross.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2012/RLJ-1364.pdf

RLJ-1364 -- OCTOBER 14, 2012

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm

Keywords
messiahjerusalemsynagoguepriesthoodtraditionslevites
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy