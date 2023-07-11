BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Antifa & Biden Admin Terrorize Concerned IL Dad, Lawmakers Push Back
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
52 views • 07/11/2023

Radical leftists with Antifa and other extremist groups and even the Biden administration have targeted him and even put activist dad Terry Newsome on the infamous Department of Homeland Security "terror watch list" for his work defending children from indoctrination and sexualization, but now he is fighting back with help from numerous members of Congress. In this exclusive interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman, Illinois Parents Involved in Education chapter leader Newsome explains what he has gone through, and how he is turning the tables on the fringe leftwingers. Just last week, Newsome met with numerous lawmakers at the U.S. Capitol as the Southern Poverty Law Center and Antifa were going wild. Members of Congress have sent multiple letters to federal agencies demanding answers, and he has already been dropped from the list. But this fight is not over, and Newsome says more dads need to get involved.


Follow Terry:

twitter.com/TerryNewsome357


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
public educationparents rightsporn in schoolsactivist parentsillinois corruption
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy