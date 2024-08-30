Featured Guest: Lt Scott Bennett w/ Special Guest Hosts Drago Bosnic & Kevin Jenkins - Navigating Crisis: The Interplay of Global Turmoil and US Local Governance

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On Aug 29, 2024 Thursday @ 12:00 PM EST
|
Bio:
Lt.Scott Bennett, PhD, an author and an Independent Whistleblower, Global News Commentator, is a former US Army Special Operations Psychological Warfare Officer (11th Batallion), Civil Affairs-Psychological Operations Command and State Department Couter Terrorism Analyst. Scott Bennett delves into Russia's complex interactions with the West amid ongoing conflicts.
Venmo - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854