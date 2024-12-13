BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
7 views • 6 months ago

Pink Latte


Ingredients:

2 cups filtered water (Hot or cold)

2 T. Organic Coconut Milk Powder

1 T. Organic Freeze-Dried Beet Juice Powder 

½ t. Organic Coconut Palm Sugar

¼ t Ground Cinnamon

¼ t. Ground Cardamom (optional)

½ t. Vanilla Extract Topping (optional): Foamed Coconut Milk Dusting of Cocoa Energize


Get the kit HERE!


Directions:

1. Mix water, coconut milk powder, beet powder, palm sugar and spices in a large mixer or blender cup until well blended.

2. Pour into glass.

3. Top with coconut milk foam and dust with Cocoa energize/cinnamon

4. Enjoy!

health benefitsrecipesuperfoodorganichealthy foodwellnesshealthy livinggood food
