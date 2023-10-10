PEACE ON EARTH, GOOD WILL TO ALL, in just 43 years Psalms 37:10-11.

For yet, a little while and the wicked shall not be: Yea, you shall diligently consider his place, and he shall not be. But the meek shall inherit the earth and delight themselves in the abundance of peace. Psalms 37:10, 11.

Before time began, the Lord determined who would be given the keys to the kingdom to understand the mysteries of the Kingdom of Heaven Matt. 13:11.

The Lord's Sabbath, when Christ, the King of Kings, rules over the meek on earth, with the Royal Law of Agape Love, the Bible from God, there will be peace on earth Psalms 37:10-11. It will be the great wedding feast celebrated in heaven and on earth. To the Lord, it will be as one day.

To men, the Lord's day is one thousand years in the kingdom of heaven, divided into two ages Eph. 2:7, by the apostasy 2 Thess. 2:3 of the kingdoms of men: the first and now the second coming of the ways of God James 5:7-11; Isa. 43; 55:8ff; 64; Lev. 10:3; Hab. 2:20; Eph. 2:7.

As the watchman for the second coming of the ways of God, I have always been able to make some distinctions between the Bible from God delivered to Christians once and for all times in 70 AD Judas 3 for the first age of the Kingdom of heaven, and the apostasy when men gave up the bible from God, and one faith from God Christianity 2 Thess. 2:3, 10. This has been a great blessing to me as it gave me purpose and an understanding of the insanity of this world and the meaning of life. I have worked for over 40 years on editing out the wiles/lies/seals of Satan from the bibles of men Rev. 5:1ff. in preparation for when the Lord will warn you by your reading, understanding, and obeying the Sword of the Spirit, the Bible from God in part about the second coming of the ways of the Lord Rev. 1:3; 22:18-20 if and when the Lord grants to you an understanding of the mysteries of the Kingdom Matt. 13:11.

This is the cross I bear as the world hates me as promised 1 Cor. 2:14; John 15:18, for teaching Christ has all authority. Christ's authority threatens every wind of the doctrine of men, and the reason the Septuagint, the first bible of men authorized Christ's murder 1 Cor. 2:6-16.

We are in the last days or end times of the kingdoms of men because of the Bible from God, the Bible of the kingdom is being restored Rev. 5:1ff. in similar circumstances to when it was first delivered Dan. 2:44; 12:4; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-21; 2 Pet. 3, etc. But before there is peace on earth we must fight the good fight of faith while the Bible is being restored 1 Cor 13:9-12; Micah 7:15 for the Lord to resume His reign John 12:30-32.

