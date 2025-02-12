by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation (12 February 2025)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, the Sever Group of Forces hit the personnel and hardware of an infantry brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and three territorial defence brigades close to Veterinarnoye, Zolochev (Kharkov region), and Yamnoye (Sumy region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 35 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, eight motor vehicles, two artillery guns, and an signal intelligence station.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Russian troops hit manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades, a tank brigade, a jaeger brigade, an airborne brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigades near Zeleny Gai, Dvurechnaya, Lozovaya, Kamenka, Petropavlovka, Kutkovka (Kharkov region), Sverdlovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Torskoye and Yampol (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 210 troops, two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, and five pickup trucks.

Five field artillery guns were eliminated including three foreign-made artillery guns, three ammunition depots, two Kvertus electronic warfare stations, and an Zakhist-AF radio electronic warfare station.

▫️The Yug Group of Forces units improved the situation along the forward edge, defeated formations of five AFU mechanised brigades and an assault brigade near Ivanopolye, Aleksandro-Shultino, Druzhkovka, Konstantinovka, Chasov Yar, and Predtechino (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 215 troops, a U.S.-made MaxxPro armoured vehicle, three motor vehicles, and five artillery guns. Two ammunition and materiel depots were neutralised.

▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces continued advancing into the depths of the enemy's defence, inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of seven mechanised brigades, an infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade, a jaeger brigade, an assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and a national guard brigade near Grishino, Kotlino, Krasnoarmeysk, Shcherbinovka, Andreyevka, Baranovka, Uspenovka, Ulyanovka, Zverevo, Udachnoye, Novoandreyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 510 troops, four Kazak armoured fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, and five artillery guns.

▫️The Vostok Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line, inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades, a tank brigade, an air assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and three territorial defence brigades close to Konstantinopol, Komar, Burlatskoye, Vremevka, Novopol, Novoocheretovatoye, and Gulyaypole (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 150 troops, seven motor vehicles, and four field artillery guns. An Israeli-made RADA RPS-42 multi-role radar station was neutralised.

▫️The Dnepr Group of Forces engaged the units of three mechanised brigades, an infantry brigade, a mountain assault brigade, three coastal defence brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and a territorial defence brigade near Malaya Tokmachka, Orekhov, Kamenskoye, Pyatikhatki, Shcherbaki (Zaporozhye region), and Pridnepropevskoye (Kherson region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 60 troops, a tank, five motor vehicles, and an artillery gun. Five ammunition depots and an electronic warfare station were neutralised.

▫️This morning, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a group missile strike against the workshops of the Ukrainian defence enterprises manufacturing unmanned aerial vehicles and FPV drones. The goal of the strike has been achieved, all the planned targets have been engaged.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack drones, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have also hit the infrastructure of military airfields, fuel and POL storage facilities, a temporary deployment area of foreign mercenaries as well as clusters of AFU manpower and hardware in 139 areas.

▫️Air defence units shot down 12 U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, two French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, and 66 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 653 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 43,045 unmanned aerial vehicles, 592 anti-aircraft missile systems, 21,299 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,514 MLRS combat vehicles, 21,567 field artillery guns and mortars, and 31,492 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.