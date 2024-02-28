2/28/24 McConnell Out! Tulsi VP? Russia/Ukraine Deal, DEW TX-"Wildfire" Assault Nuke Facility

2/28/24: Today, As Fires (DEW?) incinerate Northeast TX and OK, shutting down Pantex nuclear weapons facility, we see Mitch McConnell announce he is stepping down as leader of the GOP Senate. Meanwhile, Speaker Johnson makes a closed door mini-bus deal to keep the Gov't running before the 3/1 shutdown. With MI Primary dominated by Trump, Super Tuesday will put coffin nails into Haley run and it exposes the undecided 100K+ voters who wouldn't vote for Biden. It's up to We, the People, to ACT, whether for our health to defeat Big Pharma or for our Country to defeat Globalist Babylon! We Are Free!





Taking Action is KEY! Call the HOUSE and SENATE!! 202-225-3121 (HOUSE) 202-224-3121 (SENATE): NO CR Minibus!

http://billblastersapp.org/





Plandemic- The Musical! Culture Capture in Las Vegas on March 9:

https://plandemicseries.com/





Trump Landslide in MI Primary:

https://revolver.news/2024/02/trump-wins-michigan-cnn-in-panic-over-anti-biden-pro-palestinian-protest-vote/





McConnell steps down as longest standing GOP Senate Leader: TERM LIMITS!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/02/breaking-mcconnell-step-down/





Book: WHITE RURAL RAGE being pushed by MSM for Anti-Trump narrative:

https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/734507/white-rural-rage-by-tom-schaller-and-paul-waldman/





Pantex Nuclear Weapons Assembly plant shut down in Amarillo as "Wild Fires" engulf 250k acres:

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/feb/27/texas-wildfire-mandatory-evacuations





https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/alexei-navalny-dead-news-death-putin-killed-prison-russia-rsqx5m9nc





https://www.cnn.com/europe/live-news/russia-ukraine-war-news-02-22-24/index.html





Dr. Ana Mihalcea with Maria Zee on detoxing the body from Jab sensors and metals:

https://banned.video/watch?id=65de8a655cb0cf8980d334a6





Budenov playbook attempt to murder Tucker:

https://americanmilitarynews.com/2024/02/video-pics-tucker-carlson-assassination-attempted-in-russia-report/





