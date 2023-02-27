BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Talking Fire: So, Jesus Christ was crucified for breaking his own law and blaspheming himself.
A brief observation.

Leviticus chapter 24 verse 16:  "He who blasphemes the name of the Lord shall be put to death; all the congregation shall stone him; the sojourner as well as the native,"

Romans chapter 3 verse 20:  "For no human being will be justified in his sight by works of the law, since through the law comes knowledge of sin."

Matthew chapter 26 verse 65:  "then the high priest tore his robes, and said, "He has uttered blasphemy.  Why do we still need witnesses?  You have now heard his blasphemy.  What is your judgement?"  They answered, "he deserves death.'"



