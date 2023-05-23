Chief: PBD Podcast, Profanity Free, is Not CCP Approved

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The chief's intern from the Brigham Young University, did share this quote:
"Profanity is the attempt of a feeble mind to express itself forcibly"
The chief found that Whitney Webb and the boys at the PBD podcast, were not going along with the dumbed down f-bomb culture of poor ability to communicate effectively without use of profanity.