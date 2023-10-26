Mike Johnson Receives Gavel and Is Sworn in as Speaker of the House | BREITBART

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WATCH: Mike Johnson Receives Gavel and Is Sworn in as Speaker of the House
I do, so help me God," Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) declared after being read the oath of office by Rep. Harold Rogers (R-KY) to become the new Speaker of the House on Wednesday, October 25.