Aussie Cossack rides on - his 700 days 'imprisonment' in the Russian consulate - Interview, George Galloway

Interview: Aussie Cossack rides on

Simeon Boikov on his 700 days 'imprisonment' in the Russian consulate in Sydney. And how the Zelensky regime is tearing down the statues of partisans.

This video from 5 days ago, 22nd Nov. at 'George Galloway' on YT.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=800ld2vh4MU&ab_channel=GeorgeGalloway