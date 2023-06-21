BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TheREDWords Episode 4--Why Is All of This So Important Pt1
TheREDWords
TheREDWords
28 views • 06/21/2023

In Episode 4 we begin the exploration of God's End Time Schedule, because we are racing headlong down the tunnel of time, and people need to know about His upcoming Biblical events. God made it easy; He wrote all of the events down for humanity to discover, so we won't be taken by surprise when they occur.

Keywords
tribulationprophesyend timesnew jerusalemgreat tribulationpentecostnew earththe last daysjesus second comingnew heavengods promisesseven golden lamp standsthe church ageseven starsmillennial kingdomfirst century churchrevelation chapter 1literal vs allegoricalheading into truththe keys of death and hadesfeast of shavuotgreek island of patmosnot confusing symbolsa loud trumpetthe great i am
