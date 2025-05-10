© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pakistan Strikes Back: Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos | Massive Missile & Cyberattack on India
In a dramatic escalation of regional tensions, Pakistan launched Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos — a powerful counterattack in response to India’s recent missile strikes. This operation includes precision missile strikes on major Indian military bases and a massive cyber offensive targeting India’s power grid, satellite systems, and government infrastructure.
✔️ What were the key targets hit?
✔️ How did Pakistan execute the cyberattack?
✔️ Could this lead to full-scale war?
Watch this exclusive breakdown by News Plus Globe and stay updated with real-time global conflict coverage.
