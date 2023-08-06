BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE DISEASE VALLEY FEVER IS COMING TO THE NORTH POLE FROM CALIFORNIA CUZ OF GLOBAL BOILING
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
4
99 views • 08/06/2023

The #Canadian #Broadcasting #Corporation says that #Canadians are Going To All Get VALLEY FEVER Because of #CLIMATECHANGE, #GLOBALWARMING and #GLOBALBOILING!

They are all full of #Shit!

#Coccidioidomycosis is an #Infectious #disease. It is #Acute and #chronic. #ValleyFever is caused by #Coccidioides.

The #treatment for San Joaquin Valley Fever is #Antifungal #Medication. The #Medications used are #AmphotericinB, #itraconazole, and #fluconazole.

#SanJoaquinValleyFever

#CaliforniaFever

#Cocci

#NewMexico

#Arizona

#California

#desertrheumatism

#mammalian

#fungaldisease

#Coccidioides #immitis or Coccidioides #posadasii. #endemic in certain parts of the #UnitedStates in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, #Texas, #Utah, and #northern #Mexico.


Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show Every Tuesday at 9PM #Eastern Time - LIVE at 9PM on www.FreedomReport.ca and www.DLive.tv/KevinJJohnston

Keywords
californiaclimate changeglobal warminginfectiousnorth polechronicacutevalley feverglobal boilingcoccidioidomycosis
