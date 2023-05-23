NO MORE EXCUSES!

Hey Stef you’ve said many times during livestreams that living with your parents doesn’t help you save money and that it kills your ambition. I’m 27 never lived on my own. Currently making 25$/h but not nearly enough to have a family by my early 30’s





Hey Stef I just started a ethics course (its a mandatory elective in my program) and the first discussion question we get it the trolly problem. I can tell that this course is just designed to destroy people's ability to comprehend universal and objective negative moral principles.





I understand what you’re saying Stef but the inflation & housing costs in cities now is insane





During my call-in in July you described my story as “one of the worst stories of abuse you have ever heard”. That call changed my life. THANK YOU! THANK YOU! THANK YOU! You saved my life. I have not seen my family since August and haven’t spoken to them since December. I still receive hateful texts from my mom but am struggling to take the last step to block her number. Why? When do I draw this line?





Dude, I am 45, making 6 figures and struggling to make my way through a population of single moms, raised by single moms, appreciative of single moms, and dating single moms! Trust me, you don't wanna wait to be me. If you got a good girl, quit the whine and start making babies.





Hey, stef i'm an avid reader, but I see that some productivity experts say too much reading can hinder your professional life.

Do you think there can be too much reading ?

(I mean specifically nonfiction)





Thank you for this Stef, I love this conversation/topic. I've got a gym membership not too long ago, I've been in Therapy for a while, I signed up to a local course to up my communication skills, and often try to up my skills. This had added fuel to that fire, I can always do more, I spend too much time playing video games or board games still.





This chat is very eye opening, a lot of things you are saying shows how society in general has us sold all this BS and lies





Stef is a treasure his shows and books will be studies by many for years to come!





How’s the a.i. StefBot coming along?





Fascinatinating show and prospective on donating. I've heard you explain that so many times over the years, everytime I hear it, it makes more sense, and I feel more uplifted.





Worked outdoors during -40°C winter including blizzards. Thundershowers that had me soaked to the skin in seconds. Such was the job.





Modern women’s built-in “cad detectors” clearly aren’t working on the whole. What have they been reprogrammed to function as?





Stef in the last call in show you told the guy to grovel to get the 9.5 woman he dump back. Why do you think male groveling works sometimes. Won't the woman think you are a simp?





Monthly supporter. Don't have funds to donate what I wish I could. And I need to think on where my money should go. Like it does here.





Hey, Stefan! My baby girl was born yesterday. I'm currently in hospital and it's middle of the night and I just tuned in. Besides absolute exhaustion, caring for a newborn really clears your mind of all human drama and bullshit. Kind of therapeutic in a way.





If you guys haven't read The Present I would highly recommend it I wish I had done it sooner. Same with The Future





Locals Livestream 22 May 2023