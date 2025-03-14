Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2025/03/14/ufos-and-military-secrets-a-deep-dive-cia-drug-trafficking-john-franklin-interview/

John Franklin was a military veteran who served in Honduras at the height of the CIA - Contra Drug War. John is an alien abductee and milab who has spent a lot of time abroad.





In Part 1 John Franklin discusses his views on the U.S. Military War against The Drug Cartels. John and James Bartley discuss the CIA-Contra Drug War and the CIA and Military drug smuggling out of the Golden Triangle in Southeast Asia.





In Part 2 John Franklin discusses his off world and alternate reality experiences. He also goes into details about his experiences with super high tech "orbs" which were mind control devices which could induce Virtual Reality Experiences.