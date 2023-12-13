Create New Account
ΜΕΡΟΣ Β΄ Ομιλία π. Θεόδωρου Ζήση με θέμα: Το δόγμα της Αγίας Τριάδος [ΒΙΝΤΕΟ 2023]
etangelo
65 Subscribers
20 views
Published 2 months ago

Το δόγμα της Αγίας Τριάδος (Β): Τρόπος υπάρξεως των τριών προσώπων της Αγ Τριάδος. Υποστατικά ιδιώματα: αγεννησία, γέννηση, εκπόρευση

Στα πλαίσια της σειράς εκδηλώσεων «Θέματα Ορθοδόξου Δογματικής» ομιλία του πρωτοπρεσβύτερου Θεόδωρου Ζήση ΟΜ.ΚΑΘΗΓΗΤΗ ΤΗΣ ΘΕΟΛΟΓΙΚΗΣ ΣΧΟΛΗΣ Α.Π.Θ με θέμα: Το δόγμα της Αγίας Τριάδος - ΜΕΡΟΣ Β΄

Η ὁμιλία πραγματοποιήθηκε τήν Κυριακή, 10 Δεκεμβρίου 2023 στίς 11:30 π.μ., στή νέα Αἴθουσα τῆς Ἑταιρείας Ὀρθοδόξων Σπουδῶν στή Θεσσαλονίκη (Σούτσου 3) στό πλαίσιο τῶν καθιερωμένων ἑβδομαδιαίων ὁμιλιῶν.

godchristreligiongreeceorthodoxy

