Tucker Carlson Calls Out Rep. Dan Crenshaw: LIAR!!!

Tucker Carlson | This is Rep. Dan Crenshaw as he walks out of the Capitol after voting to give Joe Biden the power to shut down news sites that dare to challenge him. Crenshaw tells reporter Liam Cosgrove that U.S. intel agencies don’t meddle in domestic news coverage, when of course he knows that’s untrue. Watch his face as he says it. Liar.
@TuckerCarlson