🚜 THE FARMERS WIN❗ 🚜 EU withdraws, caves to pressure❗

EU FOLDS, FARMERS WIN: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Will Scrap Green ‘Sustainable Use Regulation’ Aiming To Halve Fertilizer Usage

Ursula von der Leyen announced on Tuesday the withdrawal of a contentious law that aimed to reduce the use of pesticides across the European Union, marking the first defeat of the Green Deal.

From EURONEWS:

The so-called Sustainable Use Regulation (SUR) was first tabled in June 2022 with the ambitious goal of slashing by half the use of pesticides by 2030. It also envisioned the total prohibition of these products in sensitive areas, such as urban green spaces and Natura 2000 sites, and promoted the uptake of low-risk alternatives.

Chemical pesticides employed to maintain crop yields are considered a major source of pollution and have been linked to biodiversity loss, poor-quality water, degraded soils, pest resistance and chronic illnesses.

SUR proved divisive from its inception and became the object of fierce lobbying from the agricultural sector. Last year, it was rejected by the European Parliament with 299 votes in favour, 207 against and 121 abstentions, and is currently stuck in political negotiations among member states, signalling a very low appetite to push it over the finish line.

"The Commission proposed SUR, with the worthy aim to reduce the risks of chemical plant protection products," von der Leyen said on Tuesday, speaking before the European Parliament in Strasbourg.