NO! Seriously. Show Me The Evidence That Earth is Not a GLOBE
Unscrew the News
Unscrew the News
12 followers
74 views • 10/06/2023

Flat Earth Dave comes to Unscrew the News to enlighten Brian, from Memory Hole Show and myself to take us down the largest rabbit hole ever! We are seriously shattered.
I know what you are saying and I can see your face. No. Listen to the evidence and perhaps it's not that stupid!
Dave has spent many years digging for answers and he started out just like you and I. In 2014 he was working on a successful podcast, bringing the truth to the world in regard to 9/11 and other major issues, when his friend Sofie Smallstorm made him watch his first video about Flat Earth and he has kicked himself, from that day, that he didn't see it earlier.
I know this is hard to believe. I didn't want to believe it at first and my kids think I'm crazy, but just take a look for yourself.
https://www.lulu.com/shop/eddie-alencar/16-emergency-landings-proving-flat-earth/paperback/product-166qm7vj.html?q=16+emergency&page=1&pageSize=4

https://www.flatearthdave.com./

https://qrco.de/bbizVA

Keywords
hoaxspaceearthteslaflatearthflatglobedaverabbitholemuskelon
