In
this urgent warning for humanity, Mike Adams points out that AI systems are
being taught their values by "woke" Leftists who assign ZERO VALUE to
human life (and actually despise humanity). These are the same people who mass
murder babies, who support human depopulation and who have declared a WAR on
all carbon-based life, which includes all humans. The terminators are being
built and programmed by woke, anti-human psychopaths who seek the total
destruction of humanity.