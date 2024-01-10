Russia To Attack Sweden? Stockholm Braces For War Amid Tensions Over NATO Bid

Sweden, a Nordic nation, is on high alert due to growing fears of a Russian attack. Top Swedish officials have urged people to prepare for a potential war. Officials said Sweden must brace for a potential confrontation with Russia. The Swedish Foreign Minister said Stockholm must be realistic and prepared. The country's defence minister said Russia's war in Ukraine could come to Sweden. Watch this report to learn more.
