Egypt WARNED ISRAEL Before The Attacks.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Why did the IDF Stand-Down? Why did Intelligence Stand-Down on BOTH Sides?
Globalists Provoking War? Why the Setup For War?
Ben Armstrong. Sample from approx 1 minute to 7 minutes.
The NEW American FULL SHOW:
Did Globalists Allow The Attack On Israel to Pull Russia Further Into WW3?
https://www.brighteon.com/f46d2992-587e-4235-b2aa-0794128edc64
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thenewamerican
Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/TheNewAmerican