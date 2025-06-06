THEIR VISION YOUR FUTURE: INSIDE THE AGENDA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
British broadcasting veteran Mark Sharman joins Del to expose the chilling blueprint behind his explosive new documentary, The Agenda: Their Vision. Your Future. From AI surveillance and digital IDs to the war on farmers and the collapse of national sovereignty, Sharman lays bare the global power grab already underway—and what it means for your future.