US demands clarity from allies over Taiwan, FT reports

The Pentagon is urging Japan and Australia to clarify what role they would play if the U.S. and China went to war over Taiwan, the Financial Times reported on Saturday (July 12). Alex Cohen produced this report.
Mirrored - Reuters
