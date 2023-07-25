Glyphosate expert, Professor Don Huber, PhD's Research

Cortesy of CAT. For a FREE copy of my "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan," e-Guide, visit:

tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup . For a FREE "Glyphosate 101" e-guide, click-on: tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup

!!! To avoid consuming all the poisons sprayed on our food crops & SAVE USD$50 or 25% off (whichever is greater) your 1st order of $75+ from organic, non-GMO, green superfood nutrition pioneer, Purium, click-on: tinyurl.com/PureAndPremium and apply my gift code: PureAndPremium at:iShopPurium.com





$$$ To own a CA$H-FLOWING, disease-prevention DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM & BIG business by helping others transition from processed foods to organic, REAL whole food nutrition, attend one of Purium's weekly Monday, 9pm (ET) business opportunity overview ZOOMs using: bit.ly/PuriumTrain & look around Linktr.ee/PassiveIncomeWithPurium & select one of the Brand Partner enrollment packs at: tinyurl.com/JoinPureAndPremium

To reduce your and your pets' levels of glyphosate by 74% with Purium's Biome Medic supplement, click-on: tinyurl.com/LearnAboutBiomeMedic& apply gift code: PureAndPremium at: iShopPurium.com. Learn more at: tinyurl.com/PuriumYouTubeChannel





If you have product or business opportunity questions, fill-out: tinyurl.com/PuriumSurvey or contact 1 of my Purium sponsor & give him gift code: PureAndPremium:

Barbero Caico:

[email protected]

m: 916.622.3028

[email protected]

TEXT: 310.980.0960

For a SAFE, non-toxic "Roundup," alternative, click-on: ContactOrganics.com &, on the pull-down menu at check-out under "Referral Source," select "Sales Agent" & then "Kathleen Hallal" & forward a copy of your order confirmation email to: [email protected] so I can be sure that your order ships out, ASAP!





Contact:

[email protected]

m: 949.500.0981

& tell her that Danny Tseng referred you.

For more health- and life-saving info., click-on: Linktr.ee/BetterBrain101 & PRINT-OUT: tinyurl.com/Healthmerica

For a FREE copy of my "How I Solved My Sleep Problems ," cilck-on: tinyurl.com/HelpMeSleepNow

To learn all about 5G & EMFs, click-on: linktr.ee/5gforDummies