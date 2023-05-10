Boxer David Light suffers ‘mild stroke’ and has blood clot removed...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New Zealand boxer David Light has suffered a 'mild stroke' and underwent surgery to remove a blood clot following his defeat to Lawrence Okolie.
The 31-year-old was unanimously beaten in the WBO cruiserweight title bout in Manchester on March 25, and showed no initial effects on his return to New Zealand.
